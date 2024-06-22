Campusano (thumb) was placed on the injured list Saturday but isn't expected to miss more than 10 days, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports

Campusano was scratched from Friday's game and held out of Saturday's contest with left thumb soreness, an injury that will require a stint on the IL. While the Padres don't expect the injury to last beyond the minimum 10 days, Brett Sullivan will take Campusano's place on the active roster. Kyle Higashioka should get most of the catching work, though.