The Padres and Campusano avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It was Campusano's first year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old entered last season as the Padres' top catcher, but he was eventually passed on the depth chart by Kyle Higashioka and finished with just a .227/.281/.361 slash line while spending some time in the minors. Higashioka is now with the Rangers and Campusano is currently at the top of the catching hierarchy again in San Diego, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the club brought someone in to at least share the job.