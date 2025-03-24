The Padres optioned Campusano to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Elias Diaz will be the Padres' primary catcher, and non-roster invitee Martin Maldonado is in line to serve as his backup. Campusano will head to El Paso, where he will receive regular playing time as he awaits another opportunity in the majors.
