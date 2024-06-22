site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Luis Campusano: Absent from starting nine
Campusano (thumb) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Campusano was scratched from Friday's lineup with soreness in his left thumb and will remain on the bench to begin Saturday's game. Kyle Higashioka will be behind the plate and bat ninth.
