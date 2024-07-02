Campusano (thumb) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first rehab game with Single-A Lake Elsinore on Monday.

Campusano has missed just over a week of action with a thumb injury, so he shouldn't need too many rehab at-bats before being activated. Kyle Higashioka is coming off an eight-homer June, so it's possible Campusano -- who has just a .588 OPS since May 1 -- will play second fiddle at catcher for the Padres upon his activation.