Campusano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

The Padres seem to have opted for a de facto platoon at catcher of late, even though both Campusano and Kyle Higashioka are right-handed hitters. Higashioka will stick in the lineup Monday for the fourth time in the Padres' last five matchups with lefties, while Campusano will take a seat. Campusano should still see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish as the Padres' preferred option against righties.