Bogaerts returned to Padres camp Wednesday, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan reports.
Bogaerts played for the recently eliminated Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, posting a .267/.353/.533 slash line with a home run and an RBI over four games in the tournament. He'll now likely return to playing in Cactus League contests as he continues preparing for the regular season. Bogaerts will begin what figures to be a lengthy tenure in San Diego after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the organization in the offseason.