Bogaerts (shoulder) has been running the bases, taking light grounders and doing one-handed drills in the batting cage, per MLB.com.

Bogaerts broke his left shoulder while making a diving stop in the infield May 20 and remains on the 10-day IL. The veteran shortstop isn't likely to return until at least early July given that he has yet to take regular swings. When he does come back, Bogaerts indicated that he will adjust his swing to use a two-handed follow-through in order to protect his injured shoulder. He's undergoing regular imaging on the shoulder to determine when he'll be allowed to start ramping up further.