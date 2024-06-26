Bogaerts (shoulder) took batting practice on the field Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres haven't divulged a potential timeline for Bogaerts' return from the 10-day injured list, but his ability to take on-field BP for the first time since suffering a fracture in his left shoulder in late May represents a major milestone in the recovery process. A clearer target date for Bogaerts' return could come into focus in the next few weeks once he resumes running and taking reps in the infield.
