Falter didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Pirates, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The eight Ks were a career high for the southpaw, while the quality start was his first in the majors. Falter is still looking for his first win this season for the Phillies, and while he has an impressive 24:5 K:BB through 19 innings over four starts in July, he's also served up five homers and carries a 5.21 ERA during that stretch.