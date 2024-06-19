Falter (3-5) took the loss Tuesday against Cincinnati, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out three.

Santiago Espinal's two-run homer in the fifth inning accounted for the only runs against Falter on Tuesday, though it proved to be enough to stick the left-hander with the loss in a 2-1 pitcher's duel. Still, it was a nice bounce-back effort from Falter, who lasted just four innings in each of his previous two starts, allowing eight runs in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.74 on the year with a 1.12 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB across 79.1 innings. Falter's currently in line for a rematch with the Reds early next week in his next outing.