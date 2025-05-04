Falter did not factor into the decision of Saturday's game against the Padres, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings.

Falter scatted four baserunners over seven strong innings, with his only blemish coming on a Manny Machado solo homer in the seventh frame. It was Falter's third quality start of the season and the second time he has made it through seven innings. He has a 5.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 37.1 innings, and his next start is slated for next week at home against Atlanta.