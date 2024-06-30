Falter (4-6) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta. He allowed one run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

Falter struggled with his command Sunday as he walked a career-high four batters but still did enough to get the win. He got out of trouble with double-play grounders in the fourth and fifth inning, and he managed to snap a streak of four straight losses. Falter had been having a dismal June prior to this start, 0-4, 6.63 ERA, so it's good to see him get back on track. He'll take a 3.87 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into his next start against the Mets.