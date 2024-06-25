Falter (3-6) yielded five runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk over four innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Reds.

Falter kept Cincinnati off the board for three innings before giving up five runs in the fourth. It was the third time in his last four outings that he was pulled after just four frames. During that span, he's produced an ugly 6.63 ERA, raising his season mark to 4.00 through 83.1 frames. Falter has lost each of his four starts this month and hasn't won since May 24. His next start is currently projected to be at home against the Cardinals.