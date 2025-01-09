Falter and the Pirates avoided arbitration by agreeing Thursday to a one-year, $2.22 million contract, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Falter was arbitration-eligible for the first time, coming off a 2024 campaign in which he covered a career-high 142.1 innings over 28 starts for the Pirates. The southpaw was decent enough as a back-end rotation arm with a 4.43 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, but a career-worst 16.5 percent strikeout rate doesn't inspire much confidence in his ability to take any sort of major step forward. Even though he should be in good shape to retain a rotation spot heading into 2025, Falter's fantasy utility will likely be limited to deeper mixed leagues or NL-only leagues.