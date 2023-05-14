Harper was ejected from Sunday's game against the Rockies, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Colorado reliever Jake Bird appeared to chirp toward the Philadelphia dugout after recording the final out of the seventh inning, and Harper was the first player onto the field as benches cleared, resulting in the ejections of both players. The veteran slugger went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts prior to the ejection.
