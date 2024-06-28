The Phillies placed Harper on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left hamstring strain.

Harper suffered the injury on the final play of Thursday's loss to the Marlins while running out a grounder. The good news is it's considered a low-grade strain and Harper might return as soon as July 9, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The Phillies could also play things cautiously and hold him out until after the All-Star break. While Harper is sidelined, Philadelphia will likely shift Alec Bohm over to first base and put Edmundo Sosa at third.