Harper went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a home run in Monday's win against Detroit, finishing with five RBI and three runs scored.

Harper opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run double before icing the game with a three-run shot in the sixth. Harper stayed hot at the plate, extending his hitting streak to nine games. During the hitting streak, the 31-year-old is batting a scorching .462 (18-for-39) with four home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and one stolen base.