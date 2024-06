Harper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-1 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.

Harper provided the only offense for the Phillies, hitting a solo home run off Jason Foley in the ninth inning. It was the slugger's second consecutive day with a home run, and he has now gone a ridiculous 20-for-43 with five homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored over a current 10-game hitting streak. On the season, he is hitting .306 with 20 home runs, 57 RBI and 52 runs scored through 278 at-bats.