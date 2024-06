Harper went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 31-year-old superstar launched back-to-back homers with Alec Bohm in the third inning, accounting for half of the Phillies' long balls in the contest. Harper is having one of his patented hot streaks -- he's hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games, slashing .404/.475/.731 over that stretch with five doubles, four homers, seven RBI and 12 runs, chipping in a steal for good measure.