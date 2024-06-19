Harper went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

The 31-year-old slugger supplied all the Phillies' offense on the afternoon, taking Matt Waldron deep in the third inning before pulling a Jeremiah Estrada splitter down the right-field line in the eighth. Harper has caught fire in June, hitting safely in 10 of the last 11 games while batting .372 (16-for-43). The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .285/.391/.539 with 17 homers, four steals, 45 runs and 48 RBI in 69 contests.