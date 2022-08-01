Harper had his pins removed from his left thumb Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Harper underwent surgery to repair a fractured left thumb in late June, but he'll be able to begin his ramp-up process now that his pins have been removed. The 29-year-old will likely require a few weeks before he's cleared to return to game action, but it's possible that he'll be able to return sometime in mid-to-late August.
