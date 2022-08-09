Harper has not regained as much flexibility in his thumb as anticipated and is not yet ready to face pitchers, according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The last couple updates on Harper's status were relatively positive, but the latest one is not as much, as in addition to waiting to get back into the batter's box he is also having his throwing program cut back due to "some stiffness." While things not be progressing entirely as hoped with Harper's recovery, interim manager Rob Thomson remains optimistic, saying there is "no doubt" Harper will return at some point this season.