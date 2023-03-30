Marchan (hand/wrist) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Marchan was initially believed to have a bruised right hamate bone, but further testing has revealed a fracture. Garrett Stubbs will open as the backup catcher for the Phillies behind J.T. Realmuto.
