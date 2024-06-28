Marchan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday in a loss to the Marlins.

Marchan belted a solo shot in the fourth inning to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead. It was the backstop's second long ball over 30 plate appearances this season, which is as many homers as he hit across 224 plate appearances in the minors last year. Marchan has shown much more promise as a contact hitter than as a power hitter during his professional career, though three of his seven hits in the majors this year have gone for extra bases.