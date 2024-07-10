Marchan went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Dodgers.

Marchan's been red hot, going 8-for-16 with four extra-base hits in his last four games. With J.T. Realmuto (knee) out, the 25-year-old Marchan has certainly made the most of the opportunity -- he's now slashing .313/.353/.583 with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored through 52 plate appearances. He's likely earned the primary catching job over Garrett Stubbs for now, though Realmuto is expected to rejoin the Phillies following the All-Star break.