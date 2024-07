Marchan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Marchan's homer was his second in his last four games, and this was his second multi-hit effort of the season. The catcher is batting .250 with three homers, five RBI, six runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 39 plate appearances. Marchan and Garrett Stubbs continue to split the catching duties while J.T. Realmuto recovers from a right knee surgery.