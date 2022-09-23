Keller (5-12) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings.

Both runs against Keller came in the second inning when Christopher Morel had a two-run double. Keller then retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. It was his fifth straight quality start and he's compiled a 2.03 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB in 31 innings during the streak. The strong performance brought his season ERA down to 3.99. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Cincinnati.