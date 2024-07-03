Keller (9-5) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and no walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Keller was burned by the long ball, surrendering a two-run home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the fourth. After completing at least six frames in eight consecutive starts from May 6 to June 19, the righty has now failed to do so in his past two outings. The 28-year-old will bring a solid 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 96:27 K:BB over 103.1 innings into a projected home matchup with the Mets this weekend.