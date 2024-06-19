Keller allowed two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Wednesday. He struck out seven.

Keller was locked in Wednesday, holding Cincinnati hitless until the fifth inning, ultimately turning in his second scoreless outing in his last three starts. However, Keller wouldn't factor into the decision as the Pirates couldn't get on the board until Bryan Reynolds homered in the eighth, providing the lone run in a 1-0 victory. Keller's been excellent since the start of May, pitching to a 1.53 ERA over his last eight outings. Overall, the right-hander's 8-4 with a 3.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB across 15 starts (92.2 innings) this season. Keller will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled as a rematch with Cincinnati on the road.