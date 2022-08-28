Castro will return from a one-game suspension to start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The suspension stemmed from Castro being spotted with a cell phone in his uniform during an Aug. 9 contest against the Diamondbacks. The mishap hasn't prevented him from gaining traction as a regular in the Pittsburgh lineup, as he slashed .327/.375/.615 while starting in 15 of the last 16 games before serving his one-game ban. He'll fill in for a resting Kevin Newman in Sunday's series finale.