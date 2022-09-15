Castro went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen Wednesday against the Reds.

Castro took Nick Lodolo yard for a three-run home run in the third inning -- his ninth long ball of the season. He also added an RBI single in the ninth frame and chipped in his fifth stolen base. Castro's riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .267 with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored. Since being recalled to Pittsburgh Aug. 9, Castro has a solid .263/.320/.534 line in 118 at-bats.