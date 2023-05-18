Garcia went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.
Garcia sparked a rally with a solo shot in the fourth inning and added another in the fifth. He's gone deep four times over the last four games and now has 13 homers on the season. The outfielder is slashing .258/.320/.541 through 42 contests, and he leads the majors with 46 RBI while adding three stolen bases, 34 runs scored and six doubles.
