Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

Garcia gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead with his sixth-inning blast, though the advantage was wiped out on a Rhys Hoskins grand slam in the bottom of the frame. As with Hoskins, Garcia's homer ended an extended power drought -- the outfielder hadn't gone deep in any of his past 17 games and had driven in just one run during that span. Garcia is tied for the Rangers' lead with 14 long balls on the season, but he's below pace to match the 39 homers and 107 RBI he racked up last year.