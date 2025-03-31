Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over Boston.

Garcia hit the second of two Texas solo home runs in the sixth inning to erase Boston's lead. It was the second homer in as many days for Garcia, who told Jack Magruder of MLB.com at the start of spring training that his goal is to hit 50 home runs. He reworked his swing during the offseason in an effort to bounce back from a career-low .684 OPS in 2024.