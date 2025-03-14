Garcia started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Giants.

Garcia returned from an eight-day absence Wednesday and played a second straight day, this time in the field. He has a couple of encouraging outings under his belt. "His timing has been right on," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. "He hit three balls hard yesterday, hit another one for the homer today. You see a difference." The downtime appears to have been beneficial for Garcia, whose exit velocity was below normal during the first weeks of spring training.