Rangers' Corey Seager: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Seager is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Athletics.
It's just a scheduled day off for Seager, who reached the 30-homer mark for the first time in his career Monday. Josh Smith will get the start at shortstop, hitting eighth.
