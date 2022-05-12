Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday.

After swatting two long balls Tuesday, Seager went hitless over his first three plate appearances Wednesday. However, he launched a 420-foot shot to center field in the ninth inning to finish the game on a high note. Seager's power has mostly come in bunches this season -- he swatted a long ball in three straight games over the final days of April and now has three homers over his past two contests. Six of seven home runs on the season have been of the solo variety.