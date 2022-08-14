Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an intentional walk in a 7-4 victory over the Mariners on Saturday.

Seager belted his 26th home run of the season on an 0-1 pitch from Marco Gonzales for his 59th RBI and 61st run scored. The home run total matches his career-high from 2016. Seager started the year off with a batting average well below his career .290 mark, but it is slowly creeping higher as the season matures. The 28-year-old shortstop is now slashing .252/.331/.475 on the year and has an .805 OPS.