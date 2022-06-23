Paredes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

After going deep three times against New York on Tuesday, Paredes swatted a solo shot in his first at-bat of Wednesday's contest. His unexpected power surge has Paredes up to nine major-league homers on the campaign to go along with the four long balls he swatted in 25 games with Triple-A Durham. He has never been a prolific home-run hitter in the minors, but there is the possibility that he is learning to tap into his raw power.