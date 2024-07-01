Paredes went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, double and an additional run scored Sunday against the Nationals.

Paredes entered the day with just two hits over his last 23 at-bats but broke out of it in a big way with his first three-hit game since May 21. He did all his damage off Nationals' starter Patrick Corbin, going 3-for-3 against the lefty. Despite the recent slump, Paredes maintains a healthy .276/.361/.472 slash line on the season with 13 home runs, 43 RBI, 32 runs and 32 walks over 328 plate appearances.