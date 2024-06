Paredes went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Mariners.

Paredes went yard in the eighth inning to tally his 12th homer of the season and only his second since May 31. He's hit only .229 in that span with nine RBI and six runs scored. Despite the slow stretch, Paredes still has a .821 OPS and .358 wOBA for the season.