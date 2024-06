Paredes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win against Minnesota.

Paredes supplied the only run off Twins starter Joe Ryan with his third-inning solo shot to left field. The long ball was his first of June and just his second over his past 25 contests. Paredes has slowed down in the power department after a fast start to the season, but he's still the Rays' leader with 11 home runs overall.