Yarbrough will start the second game of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Charlie Morton will take the mound Opening Day, and Yabrough will be the team's second starter in the shortened season. The 28-year-old started in 14 of his 28 appearances last season, and he often operated as the primary pitcher behind an opener. Yarbrough had a 4.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 117:20 K:BB over 141.2 innings and is looking to operate a full-fledged member of the starting rotation in 2020, and it appears he'll receive that opportunity.