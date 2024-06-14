Yarbrough tossed three relief innings against Texas on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto's scheduled start pushed back to Saturday, Los Angeles opted for a bullpen game in the finale of a three-game set against the Rangers. Michael Grove opened and took the loss after allowing two runs in one inning, and Yarbrough settled things down a bit with three innings of one-run ball despite issuing a season-high four free passes. Yarbrough has shifted between a starting role and a relief role throughout his career, but he's made all 19 of his appearances so far this year out of the bullpen. The southpaw has covered two or more innings in 11 of those outings, and overall he's posted a 3.11 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB over 46.1 frames.