Rays' Yandy Diaz: Ankle injury downplayed
Diaz was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Rockies after tweaking his ankle, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
It remains unclear when exactly Diaz sustained the injury, but manager Kevin Cash indicated they believe it to be a minor issue. The 27-year-old will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale and will have a couple days to rest up with Thursday's scheduled off day.
