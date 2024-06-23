Diaz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Pirates.

Diaz tagged Pirates' starter Paul Skenes early, depositing the first pitch of the game off the foul pole in right field for his sixth homer of the season. He later led off the eighth with his third hit, which eventually saw pinch-runner Jose Caballero to cross the plate with the go-ahead run. Diaz extended his hitting streak to 16 games in the process, collecting his ninth multiple hit effort during that stretch and fourth multi-hit game over the last five. He's batting 26-for-71 (.366) during the streak.