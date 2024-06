Diaz went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Twins.

Diaz collected two hits including his fifth homer of the season, extending his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 22 games in the process. He's batting .351 over the course of the hitting streak, though he has just one home run, one double, four RBI and six runs scored to show for his efforts.