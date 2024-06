Diaz went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Mariners.

With his first-inning single off George Kirby, Diaz extended his streak to 19 games and tied the franchise record in the process. He's been a great tone-setter, with 40 RBI out of the leadoff spot this season, one of five players to reach that mark thus far. The 32-year-old has been on a tear in June, hitting .343 with three homers and 15 RBI.