Diaz went 1-for-4 with a walk Saturday against Atlanta.

Diaz extended his hitting streak to nine games with the performance, during which he's collected multiple hits on five occasions. He's hitting .359 in that span, though his production has otherwise been empty as he has zero extra-base hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Diaz has managed only a .094 ISO across 309 plate appearances for the campaign, so his lack of power has not been a short-term issue.